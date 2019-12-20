Report: Florida Drops From 29th Healthiest State To 33rd

A new report shows Florida's health ranking has dropped from 29th to 33rd, making it the second-largest drop nationally, especially in terms of terms of health behaviors, the environment, public health policies and clinical care.



The annual America’s Health Rankings report, sponsored by the United Health Foundation, says there has been a significant rise statewide in the rates of obesity, physical inactivity, diabetes and drug deaths.

Conversely, in the past 30 years since the report started, there has been a significant decrease in Florida when it comes to rates of smoking and violent crime.

Read the full report here.

Dr. Mayrene Hernandez, United Health Care Florida's Senior Medical Officer, hopes the report can help shape public health policies specific to a state’s unique needs.

"I think it actually behaves as a tool, where programs, state leadership, carriers such as ourselves, can actually look at this particular data and modify some of the programs that we have in place for that population within those states.”

Here in Florida, the 2019 Annual Report finds: