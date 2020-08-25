Report: COVID-19 Cases Popping Up On Campuses

By 35 minutes ago
  • kids wearing masks in classroom
    The report reflects a two-week period in which thousands of students throughout the state returned to classrooms or began moving into dorm rooms at colleges and universities.
    Hernando County School District

More than 700 coronavirus cases have been linked to K-12 schools and higher-education institutions over the course of two weeks as students and employees began returning to campuses across the state, according to a Florida Department of Health report released Monday.

The report breaks down the number of cases tied to elementary, middle and high schools, as well as colleges, universities and trade schools. Altogether, 714 people, including students and employees, have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 10, according to the report.

The cases reflect a two-week period in which thousands of students throughout the state returned to classrooms or began moving into dorm rooms at colleges and universities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran have been resolute in their weeks-long push to reopen K-12 schools and higher-education institutions in Florida, which has been one of the hardest-hit states by the coronavirus pandemic. Campuses shut down in March as the pandemic grew in Florida, forcing students to finish the spring through distance learning.

During the past two weeks, 25 school districts reopened in accordance with a July 6 order issued by Corcoran that required schools to offer in-person instruction by the end of the month. In that time period, 205 students and 342 employees at elementary, middle and high schools tested positive for the virus, according to the report. Health officials also reported a dozen “unknown” cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Fourteen of the cases have led to hospitalizations, with 85 percent of the hospitalizations tied to people who are 35 years old or older, according to the report. No children have been hospitalized after testing positive for the virus.

While pushing to reopen schools, DeSantis and Corcoran have said children are at an “extremely, extremely low” risk of getting sick fromCOVID-19. Over the past two weeks, 64 children between the ages of 5 and 10, and 122 children between the ages of 11 and 17, have tested positive for the disease, the report says.

Post-secondary schools have reported fewer coronavirus cases than K-12 schools since Aug. 10. 

Part of the reason is that universities and colleges had not resumed in-person classes during that time period. Most universities and colleges began in-person courses on Monday, and the move-in process for students began earlier this month. 

The state report, however, appears to be inconsistent with the number of infections that universities have reported in the last two weeks. For example, the state report says 90 students and 61 employees at universities, colleges and trade schools have tested positive for the virus, along with four “unknown” cases.

But Florida State University and the University of Central Florida have reported 42 and 94 positive cases among students, respectively. The cumulative number of cases at those two universities surpasses the statewide total in the state report.

State officials did not explain their methodology in the report.

Tags: 
schools
universities
COVID-19
Coronavirus
education

Related Content

Judge Rules In Favor Of Teachers' Union In School Reopening Fight

By 14 hours ago
child in school writing in workbook
Pasco County Schools

Leon County Judge Charles Dodson has ruled in favor of the Florida Education Association's challenge of the state's requirement that brick-and-mortar schools reopen.

Monday's decision said Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's order overrode school boards' authority to run their own systems. 

Florida's Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Continues To Decline

By 14 hours ago
coronavirus chart
Florida Department of Health

The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in Florida, with the state reporting its lowest daily total since June 15.

According to Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 2,258 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report. That brings the statewide total to 602,829.

Without Rapid Tests, COVID Will Be Hard To Control In Schools, Says UF Expert

By editor Aug 23, 2020

Schools are reopening across Florida, with a range of safety measures in place to guard against coronavirus. But one key component is missing: the ability to quickly get test results for students and staff.

WUSF's Kerry Sheridan spoke with Dr. Glenn Morris, director of the Emerging Pathogens Institute at the University of Florida, about why that's a critical concern.

Kerry Sheridan: With schools reopening, I was hoping to get your perspective on what issues are still out there with regard to COVID testing, and what pitfalls may come?

Florida's Cautionary Tale: How Gutting And Muzzling Public Health Fueled COVID Fire

By Jason Dearen/Associated Press & Hannah Recht/Kaiser Health News & Laura Ungar/Kaiser Health News Aug 24, 2020
Dr Cain
Associated Press

On a sweltering July morning, Rose Wilson struggled to breathe as she sat in her bed, the light from her computer illuminating her face and the oxygen tubes in her nose.

Wilson, a retiree who worked as a public health department nurse supervisor in Duval County for 35 years, had just been diagnosed with COVID-19-induced pneumonia. She had a telemedicine appointment with her doctor.