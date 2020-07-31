Rep. Castor Seeks Help To Process Coronavirus Tests

By 13 minutes ago
  • Kathy Castor
    Castor said some health providers have told her they have as little as two days’ supply of reagents. Others have no reagents.
    Daylina Miller/WUSF News

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services asking the government to work with manufacturers to increase production of substances known as “reagents” needed to process coronavirus test results.

“With the sustained high numbers of Floridians testing positive for COVID-19, we need to ensure timely test results to allow contact tracers to do their jobs and help stop the spread of this virus,” Castor wrote Wednesday in a letter to Assistant Secretary of Health Brett P. Giroir. “Unfortunately, I am hearing from health providers across the state that they are in dire need of reagents to process tests.” 

In the letter, Castor said some health providers have told her they have as little as two days’ supply of reagents. Others have no reagents.

“This inconsistency and low level of supply in a state with significant needs and increasing demand is very concerning because it directly impacts our ability to meet the health care needs across Florida,” Castor wrote.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
coronavirus testing
Kathy Castor

Related Content

More Than 150,000 People Have Died From Coronavirus In The U.S.

By & Jul 29, 2020

Updated at 6:13 p.m. ET

The United States crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, with more than 150,000 lives now lost as a result of the coronavirus.

The tragic number includes around 33,000 people who have died in New York, nearly 16,000 in New Jersey and more than 8,700 in California.

Irregularities in COVID Reporting Contract Award Process Raises New Questions

By & Jul 29, 2020

An NPR investigation has found irregularities in the process by which the Trump administration awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a Pittsburgh company to collect key data about Covid-19 from the country's hospitals.

The contract is at the center of a controversy over the Administration's decision to move that data reporting function from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — which has tracked infection information for a range of illnesses for years — to the Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 Hospital Data System That Bypasses CDC Plagued By Delays, Inaccuracies

By & 1 hour ago

Earlier this month, when the Trump administration told hospitals to send crucial data about coronavirus cases and intensive care capacity to a new online system, it promised the change would be worth it. The data would be more complete, transparent, and an improvement over the old platform run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, administration officials said.

Instead, the public data hub created under the new system is updated erratically and is rife with inconsistencies and errors, data analysts say.

Florida's Live Arts Destinations Still Quiet As Coronavirus Plays On

By 19 hours ago

With a 50-foot long L-shaped bar, weekly blues music nights and a Sunday gospel brunch, The Blue Rooster in Sarasota is the kind of place people come back to. And that's what they did when the live music club and restaurant opened back up in June after a two and a half month shutdown. 

But things changed as Florida quickly turned into a coronavirus hot spot.