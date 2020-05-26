Public Remarks Prompted Coronavirus Data Curator's Firing

  • Rebekah Jones
    Rebekah Jones has sought to sow doubt about the credibility of the data after being ousted as the data’s curator.
    Syracuse University

Records show that the woman who raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data had been reprimanded and ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

State health officials strenuously deny any issue with the information's accuracy as Gov. Ron DeSantis seeks to make a data-driven case for a step-by-step reopening of the state’s battered economy.

Jones has suggested Health Department managers wanted her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture and that she pushed back. Read More

