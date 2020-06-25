Public Can Weigh In On Manatee County Back-To-School Plans

By 15 minutes ago
  • Survey results of Manatee County Schools reopening plans will be discussed and the public will have the opportunity to provide input at a workshop meeting on Thursday.
    Survey results of Manatee County Schools reopening plans will be discussed and the public will have the opportunity to provide input at a workshop meeting on Thursday.
    Manatee County School District
Originally published on June 24, 2020 6:47 am

For much of the COVID-19 pandemic, Manatee County's school board room has been closed to the public. Meetings have been broadcast online and on TV but public comments were only accepted by email.

On Thursday, the Manatee County School District has reserved two hours for live public comment on the reopening of schools.

Five locations will be open for people to weigh in on how the school district should handle its reopening. Participants must register in advance and anyone who attends will have their temperature checked upon arrival and must wear a mask.

School Board members will be able to communicate to the public virtually.

Manatee County residents will also hear results of a recent back to school survey. According to the school district, approximately 21,000 Manatee County families have responded.

District leaders and school principals have been discussing the possibilities for providing instruction to students when the next school year begins in August.

Based on those discussions and guidelines, the School District reports it has identified three Back-to-School Plans; a full return to campus, a mix of in-person and online learning, and a continuation of full-time online learning. Anyone who wanted to remain online would have the option, regardless of the district’s final plan.

The Board Workshop is a discussion only – and a decision regarding the reopening of schools will be made at a later date.

Tags: 
schools
education

Related Content

Budgets Put Limits On Social Distancing Options For Schools

By Jun 23, 2020
Miami-Dade schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho
Miami-Dade Public Schools

Many schools find themselves overwhelmed by the potential expenses that would come with operating under pandemic-induced social distancing guidelines. Those include protective equipment, staff for smaller classes and additional transportation to keep students spread out on bus rides.

The burdens loom large in particular for underfunded districts that often have neither the space nor the budgets to accommodate new health protocols. The superintendent in Hartford, Connecticut, shudders at how to afford a scenario in which each teacher had dramatically fewer students.

Pasco Schools Offers Three Options For Reopening, Asks Parents And Students To Choose

By Jun 19, 2020

The Pasco County School District has presented three options for returning students in the fall that work around the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinellas Schools Seek Input On Reopening

By Jun 18, 2020

The Pinellas County School district is asking students, families, staff and community members for input on reopening schools.

The Return to School survey measures comfort levels on models of instruction, bus transportation, social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and the use of Personal Protective Equipment in classrooms.

After DeSantis' Announcement, School Districts Start Planning For August Reopening

By & & Matthew Peddie Jun 17, 2020

With the start of school just two months away, Governor Ron DeSantis is suggesting public schools return to campus for the fall semester.