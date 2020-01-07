Proposal Seeks To Establish Office Of Resiliency, Sea Level Rise Task Force

By 28 minutes ago
  • Florida Legislature
    Florida House of Representatives
    Florida House of Representatives

A House Republican on Friday filed a proposal that would create a Statewide Office of Resiliency in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office as part of efforts to address the impacts of climate change. 

The proposal (HB 1073), filed by Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, R-Saint Johns, is identical to a measure (SB 7016) that has started moving forward in the Senate.

In addition to creating the Statewide Office of Resiliency, the proposal calls for creating a Statewide Sea-Level Rise Task Force that would “recommend consensus projections of the anticipated sea-level rise and flooding impacts along this state's coastline.”

The task force would face a Jan. 1, 2021, deadline to submit the projections to the state Environmental Regulation Commission for consideration.

If adopted, the projections would serve as the state’s official estimates for sea-level rise and flooding impacts and would be used in developing future state plans and projects.

The bills come after DeSantis in August appointed Julie Nesheiwat as the state’s first chief resilience officer. They are filed for consideration during the 2020 legislative session, which starts Jan. 14.

Related Content

What New Sea Level Rise Projections Mean For The Florida Keys

By , & Dec 10, 2019

New sea level rise projections for South Florida show an alarming trend: higher waters are coming faster than previously expected.

According to the Southeast Florida Climate Compact, seas could rise between one foot and two-and-a-half feet by 2060 – two to five inches more than 2015 projections.

Florida At ‘Ground Zero’ For Sea-Level Rise, Environmentalist Says

By News Service of Florida Oct 28, 2019

Sierra Club Florida Chapter Director Frank Jackalone warned Friday that time is running short as the state faces the consequences of climate change.