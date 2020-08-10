Prison Workers In Fear Over Virus, Police Benevolent Association Exec Says

By Joe Byrnes / WMFE 35 minutes ago

In Florida prisons, more than 12,000 inmates and 2,000 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 59 inmates and two staff members have died.

Jimmy Baiardi, Corrections director with the Florida Police Benevolent Association, says that state prisons have become a difficult workplace for corrections officers.

Jimmy Baiardi
Credit Florida Police Benevolent Association

“I’ve talked to hundreds of officers from across the state. And the best way to express their current situation is a living hell.”

Baiardi says they’re short-staffed, working for longer hours and on days off, and living with the fear of catching the virus or bringing it home.

The Florida Department of Corrections has announced special measures at prisons with outbreaks. They include mask wearing, isolation, cleaning and broad-based testing.

But Baiardi says the officers – just like the inmates’ families – don’t think the department has a handle on it.

Tags: 
prisons
Florida Department of Corrections
COVID-19
Coronavirus
law enforcement
Florida Police Benevolent Association

Related Content

COVID-Positive JSO Employees Can Return To Work, Under Updated Policy

By 1 hour ago

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is allowing jail employees who continue to test positive for coronavirus to return to work after a set time, under a new policy based on updated federal guidelines for health care professionals. 

'We're Risking Our Lives': Front-Line Federal Workers Sue For Hazard Pay

By Aug 7, 2020

For the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, correctional officer Kareen "Troy" Troitino says things were "pretty relaxed" at FCI Miami. There were no cases of COVID-19 at the low-security federal prison, which currently houses some 1,000 inmates.

That all changed, he says, early last month. "And then on the week of the Fourth of July, we had one case, and then it just spread in one week. I mean, tremendously. It's like wildfire. And you don't even see the fire because you don't know who has it until it's too late."

State Prisons Chief, Top Aide Test Positive For Coronavirus

By Ana Ceballos - News Service of Florida Aug 3, 2020

As COVID-19 spreads throughout the state’s prison system, Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch and one of his top lieutenants have tested positive for the virus, the state agency announced late Friday night.

Florida Prison Population Plummets Amid Pandemic

By Aug 2, 2020
prison bars
Emiliano Bar

Pointing to effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a state panel released a report this past week showing a large drop in inmates in Florida’s prison system.