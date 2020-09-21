Preparing South Florida Classrooms For Reopening Is Complicated, Pediatrician Says

By Alexander Gonzalez - WLRN 7 hours ago
  • Kelly Sikkema

Many South Florida public school students are returning to classrooms soon.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn is a pediatrician on the Miami-Dade superintendent’s reopening committee. On the WLRN’s “South Florida Roundup,” she said there are a lot of complicated logistics.

“If they do come down with symptoms, how that child is managed, sending them to the isolation room, calling the parents, quarantining classrooms, testing availability and all of those questions are still being worked out,” she said.

In-person learning resumes in Palm Beach County on Monday. Broward and Miami-Dade’s school districts are considering an Oct. 5 start— or possibly sooner.

Health experts say kids are less likely to suffer serious complications from COVID-19, but they can spread the disease.

Tags: 
schools
Miami-Dade
Broward
Palm Beach
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Broward Schools To Reopen Oct. 5

By Scott Travis Sep 16, 2020

Broward schools plans to reopen its campus on Oct. 5, Superintendent Robert Runcie announced Tuesday.

He said a decline in COVID-19 rates in the state, as well as expectations from Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state leaders, make it time for a return to face-to-face learning.

“We recognize there’s a population that wants to come back to our schools and those families should have that option," he said.

Miami-Dade, Broward Ready For Expanded Reopening

By editor Sep 13, 2020

Miami-Dade and Broward counties join the rest of the state Monday in the second phase of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ four-month effort to revive Florida’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move, in part, is intended to allow public schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to plan for in-person instruction. But while many businesses and venues can start to plan for reopening, bars will remain closed, at least in Miami-Dade County.