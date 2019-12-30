Poll: Majority of Floridians Favor Legalizing Marijuana

By 11 minutes ago
  • Marijuana plant CREDIT: Libreshot.com
    Marijuana plant CREDIT: Libreshot.com
Originally published on December 30, 2019 5:02 am

A series of polls from the St. Leo University Polling Institute shows Floridians deeply divided on some of the major issues that the state will face in the upcoming year. There isn't as much as a gap when it comes to legalizing marijuana.

Institute Director Frank Orlando says nearly 60% of those polled support limited legalization. That would be just enough to pass - if it gets on the ballot. About 31% oppose the measure.

He says there's a significant percentage of younger people who are in favor of legalization.

And that, he says, could have political ramifications.

"These types of amendments and ballot initiatives have been used to drive turnout," he said. "It looks like it has pretty good support - especially among younger voters. This could be a concrete issue that increases Democratic support and turnout among younger voters that could make the difference in a close election at the other statewide races.

Recently, backers of one proposed Constitutional Amendment that would legalize pot said they didn't have enough signatures to get it on the 2020 ballot. But there's another amendment that organizers are still trying to get on the ballot.

On December 19th, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court, opposing the Make It Legal Florida citizens’ initiative.

Her position: that federal illegality means that adults will not be “permitted” to “possess, use, and buy marijuana.” She called the ballot initiative misleading.

A release from her office notes that “using and possessing the drug is and will still be a crime under federal law. Federal penalties for possessing the Schedule I Controlled Substance are and will remain significant.”

On the other side, St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes thinks it’s time to take the next step to recreational use. The drug is currently legal in 11 states for recreational use, and the majority of states allow medical marijuana.

"I would be shocked if we don’t have adult use in Florida by 2024 just via the constitutional amendment," says Brandes. "I think it’s time for the Legislature to take this issue on so we’re going to be proposing legislation this year that would allow for adult use cannabis in Florida."

Brandes expects to have the bill filed by early January. He wants the Legislature to legalize marijuana so that it can be vetted thoroughly instead of passed through a constitutional amendment.

 

Tags: 
marijuana
Legalized Marijuana

Related Content

Moody, Gualtieri Say Stick With Marijuana Prosecutions Amid Testing Woes

By Aug 6, 2019

Florida’s state-run crime labs don’t have the ability to determine whether a product is weed, CBD or hemp and the issue is stopping law enforcement in its tracks.  The state’s new hemp law is creating a patchwork of enforcement efforts and will likely need the legislature to step in.

Did Florida Accidentally Legalize Pot? Officials Clamber For A Solution After Hazy Hemp Law

By Jul 26, 2019

State officials have heralded hemp as a new wonder crop.  But the plant’s recent legalization is complicating efforts to prosecute marijuana-related charges, and has left police and prosecutors alike scrambling for a solution.

House Panel Seeks Insight From Oregon On Pot Problems

By Ana Ceballos / News Service of Florida Nov 6, 2019
Flickr Creative Commons

Facing the possibility that Floridians could be asked next year to legalize recreational marijuana, a House panel on Tuesday turned to Oregon to learn more about the economic, environmental and health impacts the state has faced since authorizing adult pot use four years ago. 