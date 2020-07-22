Pinellas Superintendent Recommends Delaying Start Of School

By
Originally published on July 22, 2020 6:37 am

Pinellas County’s school superintendent is recommending that the start of school be delayed until Aug. 24.

Michael Grego announced Tuesday that he would recommend the two-week delay for both in-person and online learning options.

The Pinellas school board would have to vote on the proposal at its July 28 meeting.

Four other districts in the area – Hillsborough, Manatee, Polk and Sarasota -- have made similar proposals to delay the start of school. 

The delay in Pinellas will allow staff more time to prepare to teach children both in the classroom and online, a release from the district said.

The change will not affect Thanksgiving, spring or winter breaks but the last day of school would be pushed back to June 9.

The deadline for Pinellas parents to select a learning option for their child – either online or in person – is July 27.  

