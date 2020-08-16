Pinellas Sheriff Gualtieri Tests Positive For Coronavirus

    Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will continue to work remotely and remain in contact with his command staff.
Pinellas County’s sheriff has tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency announced on Saturday.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri’s symptoms were mild and began with a loss of taste and smell, a release from the sheriff’s office said. He does not have a fever or respiratory issues.

Gualtieri, 58, will remain home for 10 days, following quarantine guidance from the Florida Department of Health. He will continue to work remotely and remain in contact with the Sheriff’s Office command staff, the agency said.

