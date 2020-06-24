Pinellas, Pasco Counties Approve Mandatory Face Masks; Manatee Considering Recommended Route Instead

By 1 hour ago
  • A sign outside a store in University Mall tells customers and employees face masks are required to enter. Pinellas and Pasco counties became the latest Tampa Bay area communities to require similar face coverings for businesses Tuesday.
    A sign outside a store in University Mall tells customers and employees face masks are required to enter. Pinellas and Pasco counties became the latest Tampa Bay area communities to require similar face coverings for businesses Tuesday.
    Daylina Miller
Originally published on June 24, 2020 8:56 am

With the number of COVID-19 cases climbing in the Tampa Bay area and statewide, two more local governments approved mandatory mask requirements Tuesday.

Pinellas County commissioners voted 6-to-1 to approve a mandatory countywide face mask ordinance that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Commissioner Karen Peters was the sole dissenter. While she said she supports wearing face coverings, she didn't want to make them mandatory.

After a six-hour debate that drew around 100 public comments and more than 1,100 public emails, commissioners decided that Pinellas County residents must wear face masks or coverings when they're indoors at public locations.

READ MORE: Yes, Wearing Masks Helps. Here's Why

There are a number of exceptions, including for people with medical conditions. Parents or guardians have the discretion to decide for children under age 18.

Businesses and customers that don't follow the order could face a warning, a non-criminal citation with a fine, and a misdemeanor arrest or a notice to appear for repeat violations.

The Pasco County executive policy group also approved a mandatory face covering requirement Tuesday.

Business owners and employees in both counties will be responsible for enforcing the requirements and making sure people who are not wearing a face covering do not enter.

Masks and face coverings are also required in Pasco County government offices, and while schools were not included in the order, Superintendent Kurt Browning announced that the district will require them for employees and visitors.

The Pasco order went into effect immediately, but enforcement will not start until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Also Tuesday, Manatee County commissioners discussed what next steps they will take to try to curb the growth of cases there. While no formal vote was taken, they're expected to endorse many of the recommendations issued by Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees Saturday when they hold a vote Wednesday.

That includes a recommendation - but not a requirement - that people wear face coverings when social distancing isn't possible. Board members also voted 5-2 to get county public safety officials to come up with guidelines to share with the public.

Hillsborough County, as well as Tampa and St. Petersburg, have already approved mandatory mask orders in the past week. Lakeland commissioners discussed a mask ordinance Monday but took no action.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Tags: 
face masks
masks
COVID-19
Coronavirus
social distancing

Related Content

Miami-Dade County Mayor Says Masks, Social Distancing Rules Aren't Enough, Enforcement Is Key

By editor 2 hours ago

The country’s top infectious disease specialist flagged Florida as a COVID-19 hot spot while speaking before a House committee on Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said he’s seeing a “disturbing spike” in infections across some parts of the country — and that the next few weeks in Florida will be critical.

Hillsborough County Adopts Face Mask Ordinance

By Jun 23, 2020

Face masks will now be required when entering a business in Hillsborough County.

The county's Emergency Policy Group adopted the ordinance on a vote of 5-3 Monday after more than two hours of debate.

Curry Says No To Mask Mandate; Duval Averaging Over 190 COVID-Cases Daily Since Last Week

By Jun 23, 2020

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Duval County, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is still against mandating mask-wearing.

Orange County Orders Face Masks In Public Spaces Beginning Saturday

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE Jun 19, 2020
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings signs and executive order mandating the wearing of face masks in public.
Orange County

Every person working, visiting or doing business in Orange County will have to wear a face covering in any public space starting Saturday at midnight.

Action Needed As Coronavirus Surge Intensifies, Public Health Official Says

By , & 1 hour ago

With more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 in Florida now, public health experts are saying a second spike in infections is underway.

Donna Petersen is dean of the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida. She says it's impossible to completely eliminate the illness, but wearing face coverings and keeping six feet apart from others really does help slow the spread.