Pasco Schools Offers Three Options For Reopening, Asks Parents And Students To Choose

  • Pasco County Schools is offering students a choice of three learning options when school reopens August 10.
Originally published on June 19, 2020 6:22 am

The Pasco County School District has presented three options for returning students in the fall that work around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Traditional model offers a return to campus classrooms with the standard schedule and a heavy emphasis on health and safety precautions.

The mySchool Online selection features online learning through a student’s enrolled school during normal school hours.

The Virtual School option consists of online learning through Pasco’s eSchool platform, with flexible scheduling.

Superintendent Kurt Browning explained the options in a video on the county schools' website, saying, "The upcoming school year will be an unusual one, and we still have a lot of work to do."

Browning, however, was confident that parents and students would respond by the July 1 deadline.

"With your input, " Browning said, "we have a good plan in place. And with your help, we're going to make it work for all of our students."

Pasco County's school year begins on Aug. 10.

