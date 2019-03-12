Panel Signs Off On Pair Of Health-Care Bills

By 55 seconds ago
  • WGCU

The Senate Health Policy Committee on Monday unanimously signed off on a pair of bills sponsored by the panel’s chairwoman, Gayle Harrell. 

One proposal (SB 1124) would authorize short-term primary care clinics and hospital emergency departments to dispense 48-hour supplies of drugs.

Harrell, R-Stuart, said there are instances when patients cannot have their prescriptions filled because pharmacies are closed. She said that “48 hours in most instances would give people adequate time,” to find a pharmacy.

The measure heads next to the Senate Innovation, Industry, and Technology Committee. State Rep. Matt Willhite, D-Wellington, has sponsored a companion bill (HB 1115).

The Senate panel also gave the nod to a proposal (SB 1126) that would modify the membership of the Pediatric Cardiac Technical Advisory Panel by adding three at-large members.

The bill also authorizes the secretary of the state Agency for Health Care Administration to direct panel members to conduct site visits on pediatric cardiac centers or facilities to ensure compliance. A companion measure (HB 1207) is sponsored by Rep. Mike Beltran, R-Valrico.

Tags: 
prescription drugs
Pediatric Cardiac Technical Advisory Panel
health care bills
2019 Florida Legislature

