Palm Beach Health Official Praises Downward COVID-19 Metric

By Wilkine Brutus / Health News Florida 46 minutes ago
  • Dr. Alina Alonso speaks to commissioners
    In a virtual meeting, Dr. Alina Alonso tells commissioners she is pleased the COVID-19 positivity rate is going down.
    Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County’s health director says the most important indication that shows how much the coronavirus is in the community is trending down.

 Speaking at a virtual commission meeting Tuesday, Dr. Alina Alonso says the trend for the daily lab positivity rate has sat below the recommended 10 percent goal in the last 14 days. And between 8 and 9 percent in the last few days. She says that’s a very positive sign. “I really like the analogy of the Titanic," she says. "We are not going to sink. We’re going to get through this. Our community is responding and following our lead.” Alonso says parties and family events remain the reason for the spikes as she urges more educational public service announcements from the county.

