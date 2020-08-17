Palm Beach County Mayor Announces New Antigen Testing Program

By Wilkine Brutus / WLRN 1 hour ago

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said that a rapid coronavirus testing program, which can give people results within hours, will be made available to the public next week.

Mayor Dave Kerner
Credit Palm Beach County Government

Antigen testing will be available to the public at the FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Kerner said this past week.

Kerner said the positive results from the test are highly accurate.

“Antigen testing would be very useful for our first responders, deputy sheriffs, police officers, fire rescue, so that we don’t have to put them in a quarantine for 14 days, thereby losing very essential personnel and staff that need to be out on the street protecting us,” Kerner said.

The positive results for the antigen test are very accurate. But if a person tests negative, they should confirm that result by taking a PCR test.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
antibody testing
Palm Beach County
antigen test
coronavirus testing

