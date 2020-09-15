Palm Beach County Bars Remain Closed In Phase 2

By 24 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation removed its statewide ban on bars, but in Palm Beach County, restrictions will remain in place.

The county’s step-by-step approach to Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan allows county commissioners to consider spikes in COVID-19 cases.

If the daily positivity rate remains low, the county will allow bars to open in Phase 5 of the reopening plan. That’s a date to be announced.

Bars also remain closed in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Monroe County bars reopened at 50 percent capacity Monday.

