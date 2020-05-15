Order On Evictions, Foreclosures Extended To June 2

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is extending until June 2 an executive order aimed at preventing foreclosures and evictions as people struggle financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference in Miami-Dade County, a day after signaling that he planned to approve an extension.

The executive order, which takes legal steps to try to prevent foreclosures and evictions, was issued April 2 and had been set to expire Sunday.

Thursday’s announcement came hours after a U.S. Department of Labor report said nearly 222,000 first-time unemployment claims were filed last week in Florida.

