Orange Co. Schools Will Get More Rapid Coronavirus Tests Next Week

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE 6 minutes ago
  • Raul Pino talking from a podium
    Orange County Health director Raul Pino said there have been no coronavirus cases traced to Disney World or other area theme parks.
    Orange County

The Orange County school district will get 1,000 rapid tests and the machines that read them next week and will be able to refill that order as needed, Orange County Health director Raul Pino said Tuesday.

During a media briefing, Pino said only symptomatic teachers and students will get tested as there are limited supplies.

“We may test those people who are having symptoms with rapid testing to be able to make a quick determination, ‘OK, it’s COVID-19. Let’s close the school’. So that’s the type of dynamics,” he said. It’s very fluid. And again, each situation will require a differing approach.”

Brick-and-mortar schools in the district reopened Aug. 21. The district said 117 students and staff have been ordered to quarantine so far.

In other areas of the county with the potential for outbreaks, there have been no coronavirus cases traced to Disney World or other theme parks, Pino said. This could be because they’re operating at 50 percent capacity or less, he said.

“It may have to do a lot, well the parks are taking great measures and they have gone to great lengths to be able to open and to prevent the transmission, but it’s also the whole thing of an open space. I think is what’s making the difference,” he said.

Pino said he’s not noticed a significant rise in coronavirus cases since the University of Central Florida reopened campus on Monday. The health department has hired 10 UCF students to help with contact tracing.

Tags: 
Orange County
Florida Department of Health
coronavirus testing
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

UF Health Part Of Convalescent Plasma Trial

By Aug 26, 2020
National Cancer Institute

University of Florida Health announced Tuesday it enrolled two patients in a national clinical trial about convalescent blood plasma and whether it can reduce the effects of COVID-19.

UF Health is one of 50 medical centers nationwide participating in the clinical trial, which is expected to enroll 600 patients.

What A Nasal Spray Vaccine Against COVID-19 Might Do Even Better Than A Shot

By 3 hours ago

The primary goal of a COVID-19 vaccine is to keep people from getting very sick and dying. But there's another goal — to prevent the spread of the disease — and it's not clear most vaccine candidates currently under development can do that.

Some scientists think they can solve that problem by delivering a vaccine as a nasal spray.

How Many Coronavirus Cases Are Happening In Schools? This Tracker Keeps Count

By & 1 hour ago

Looking for a snapshot of coronavirus outbreaks in U.S. schools? The National Education Association has just launched a tracker of cases in public K-12 schools.

The tracker is broken down by state, and shows schools and counties with known cases, suspected cases and deaths, as well as whether those infected were students or staff. It also includes links to the local news reports so users know where the virus data comes from.