Opioid Task Force Proposal Advances

Florida lawmakers want to create a task force to crackdown on the state’s opioid epidemic.



Merrit Island Republican Representative Tyler Sirois(Sa-Roy) introduced a task force bill in committee Tuesday He says the opioid epidemic continues to be a major conflict.

“By the end of today 17 more Floridians will die, will perish due to the opioid epidemic," said Sirois.

The task force would consist of 25 people working to identify best strategies, and the problems that are leading to the epidemic. Member would be expected to submit a report to lawmakers by 2022.

