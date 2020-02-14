Oliva Backs THC Cap For Medical Marijuana

House Speaker Jose Oliva said Thursday he would like to pass legislation that would cap the allowable amount of euphoria-inducing THC in medical marijuana products, calling it a priority for his chamber.

“I think it's important that we pass it. We're seeing different strains. Now in Europe, there are strains that are 100 times stronger,” Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, said. “And we're starting to learn that this has some schizophrenia-type results, and especially in young developing brains. And so it is, in fact, a priority for us.”

Oliva’s remarks came midway through the 2020 legislative session. No bill has been filed in the House or Senate that would cap the amount of THC, although the House has considered the issue in the past.

Oliva told reporters he would be willing to file a bill that would cap THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, in all medical marijuana products, from whole flower meant for smoking to edibles to vaping. Oliva said he spoke to Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Sarasota, about the issue over the summer.

“He felt that it was important to take a serious look at this,” Oliva said.

Sen. Rob Bradley, a Fleming Island Republican who has played a key role on medical-marijuana issues, said he’s willing to discuss the issue.

“I’m open to having any discussion on health policy matters. And let’s hear what the argument is,” Bradley said. “I’ve never really heard the argument, you know. I’ve heard some anecdotal things about why it’s a good idea or a bad idea, but I’ve never heard a long, substantive presentation at a hearing on the matter.”

Florida voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment that broadly legalized medical marijuana. Bradley was a primary sponsor of legislation to carry out the amendment.