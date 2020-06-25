N.Y., N.J., Connecticut Impose Quarantines For Visitors From Coronavirus Hotspots

By 31 minutes ago
  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown here at a news conference earlier this month, said Wednesday the travel advisory would go into effect<a href="https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-governor-murphy-and-governor-lamont-announce-joint-incoming-travel-advisory-all" data-key="11"> </a>midnight Thursday.
    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown here at a news conference earlier this month, said Wednesday the travel advisory would go into effect midnight Thursday.
    Mark Lennihan / AP
Originally published on June 24, 2020 2:26 pm

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require visitors coming from other states with significant coronavirus cases to quarantine for a two-week period upon arrival.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that the travel advisory would go into effect midnight Thursday. He was joined by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at a midday press briefing.

Each state is responsible for implementing its own enforcement mechanism, Cuomo said.

He added that visitors traveling from states above a set infection rate would have to quarantine. Currently, those states include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, Cuomo said.

"The states themselves can change as the infection rate changes," Cuomo said, adding that the list of states impacted would be updated on a daily basis.

Cuomo reiterated that the travel advisory was not a travel ban and that people are still welcome to travel to the state. Visitors who are found to be in violation of the travel advisory could be subject to a judicial order and mandatory quarantine.

There could also be potential fines, including $2,000 for a first violation and a fine of up to $10,000 if the person causes harm, Cuomo said.

The move to impose a quarantine is an indication of how rapidly the dynamics of coronavirus can change. For months, New York, in particular New York City, was the epicenter for COVID-19 infections and deaths.

New Jersey was also among the states with the highest infection rates.

Since much of the country has emerged from coronavirus-related shutdowns, other hotspots have emerged. Those include states such as Arizona, Florida and Texas, which have set state records in recent days for new virus infections.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
New York
new jersey
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

NYC Could See 22,000 Public Employee Layoffs Because Of COVID-19

By editor 18 hours ago

New York City could see as many as 22,000 public employees lose their jobs by summer's end because of the economic hit from COVID-19, which has largely frozen business activity and decimated tax collections.

Speaking Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city has already lost roughly $9 billion in revenue and predicted the toll could rise much higher depending on the lingering impacts of the disease and the pace of the economic recovery.

In the short-term, he said city officials are racing to cut an additional $1 billion from the spending plan for next year.

What Contact Tracing Tells Us About Cluster Spread Of The Coronavirus And Protests

By editor 17 hours ago

As the U.S. begins to open back up, coronavirus clusters — where multiple people contract COVID-19 at the same event or location — are popping up all over the country. And despite drawing massive crowds, protests against police violence and racial injustice in Washington state weren't among those clusters.

Trump Administration Moving To Close Federally Funded COVID Testing Sites

By 12 hours ago

The Trump administration is defending plans to close 13 federally run coronavirus testing sites in five states at the end of the month.

The testing sites are located in Colorado, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey and Texas. They are the last of 41 federally operated testing sites.

Federal officials say the sites have been closing or transferring to state or local control because it's more efficient to run testing that way. In other instances they argue there are readily available testing sites nearby.