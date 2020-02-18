Nursing Home Appeal Rejected In Irma Case

By News Service of Florida 24 minutes ago
  • Google Maps

A South Florida appeals court has turned down arguments that the state improperly revoked the license of a Broward County nursing home where residents died after Hurricane Irma in 2017. 

A panel of the 4th District Court of Appeal last week rejected arguments by The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills. The one-page order did not explain the court’s reasons.

Attorneys for the nursing home asked the court to find that an administrative law judge made a series of errors in recommending that the facility lose its license. Hurricane Irma knocked out the facility’s air conditioning, with authorities attributing as many as 12 resident deaths to sweltering conditions in the building.

But attorneys for the Agency for Health Care Administration contended in a brief that the nursing home’s “abject failure to meet its obligations as a licensed facility and the tragic consequences justify AHCA' s decision to revoke its license.”

Hurricane Irma made landfall Sept. 10, 2017 in Monroe and Collier counties and caused damage through much of the state.

The nursing home lost power to its air-conditioning system, which was out until Sept. 13, when residents were evacuated. The deaths drew national attention and led the state to move quickly to shut down the facility and, ultimately, revoke its license.

Administrative Law Judge Mary Li Creasy in 2018 issued a recommended order supporting the revocation. While authorities have attributed as many as 12 deaths to conditions at the facility, Creasy wrote that “clear and convincing evidence” was presented during the case that nine of the 12 residents “suffered greatly from the exposure to unsafe heat in the facility.”

Following Creasy’s recommendation, the Agency for Health Care Administration in January 2019 issued a final order to revoke the license.

Tags: 
The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills
nursing home deaths
nursing home abuse

Related Content

Medicare Takes Aim At Boomerang Hospitalizations Of Nursing Home Patients

By editor Jun 13, 2018

"Oh my God, we dropped her!" Sandra Snipes said she heard the nursing home aides yell as she fell to the floor.

She landed on her right side where her hip had recently been replaced. She cried out in pain.

A hospital clinician later discovered her hip was dislocated.

That was not the only injury Snipes, then 61, said she suffered in 2011 at Richmond Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Hamlet, N.C. Nurses allegedly had been injecting her twice a day with a potent blood thinner despite written instructions to stop.

Federal Officials Seek To Stop Social Media Abuse Of Nursing Home Residents

By editor Aug 8, 2016

Editor's note: This story contains language that some may find offensive.

Federal health regulators have announced plans to crack down on nursing home employees who take demeaning photographs and videos of residents and post them on social media.

Police Identify Man Who Died After Sun Exposure At Nursing Home

By & Julio Ochoa & Cathy Carter May 2, 2016
Google Maps

Authorities on Monday released the name of an elderly man who died after possibly being left out in the sun at a Pinellas Park nursing home on Saturday.