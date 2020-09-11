Nursing Board To Carry Out Expanded Role For APRNs

With proposed rules to expand the scope of practice for Florida pharmacists now published, attention has turned to carrying out another new law that will allow certain advanced practice registered nurses to have independent practices.

The Florida Board of Nursing announced it will hold a workshop Oct. 9 to discuss a proposal to add “primary care practice” to administrative rules that govern advanced practice registered nurses.

The board is proposing a definition of primary care practice as “physical and mental health promotion, assessment, evaluation, disease prevention, health maintenance, counseling, patient education, diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses in a variety of health care settings.”

House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, championed independent practice for APRNs, and ultimately the Legislature approved a bill this year that allowed advanced nurses who meet certain criteria to practice primary care or midwifery without physician supervision or a protocol.

Oliva this year also championed a new law that expanded the scope of practice for pharmacists by allowing them to enter into collaborative agreements with physicians to treat patients.

The Florida Board of Pharmacy published its proposed rules to implement the law on Thursday. If the rules aren’t challenged, they could be in effect by Nov. 1.

A 21-day public comment period on proposed rules to expand the role of Florida pharmacists in treating patients started Thursday. If the rules aren’t challenged, the pharmacy board can file for adoption. It takes about another three weeks for the rules to be formally adopted.