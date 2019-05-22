By The Numbers: Florida’s Death Penalty

By News Service of Florida 24 minutes ago
  • WMFE

Serial killer Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Thursday at Florida State Prison in the 1984 murder of Michelle Simms in Hillsborough County. 

Long would be the first Death Row inmate executed since Gov. Ron DeSantis took office in January. But Florida has a long history of executions after the death penalty was reinstated in 1976, following a four-year hiatus stemming from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Here is a by-the-numbers look at the death penalty in Florida, according to information from the state Department of Corrections:

--- 1924: The year Frank Johnson became the first inmate executed in the state’s electric chair. A 2000 law allowed the use of lethal injection.

--- 2: The number of prisons where men on Death Row are housed. They are Florida State Prison and Union Correctional Institution.

--- 1: The number of prisons where women on Death Row are housed. They are held at Lowell Annex.

--- 97: Number of executions since the death penalty was reinstated in 1976. The first execution after reinstatement was of John Spenkelink in 1979.

--- 28: Number of inmates executed under former Gov. Rick Scott, the most of any governor since the death penalty was reinstated.

--- 8: Largest number of executions in a year since the death penalty was reinstated. That occurred in 1984 and 2014.

--- 0: The number of executions that occurred in 1980, 1981, 1982 and 2007.

--- 44.9: Average age of inmates executed.

--- 341: Number of Death Row inmates as of Monday.

--- 202: Number of white males on Death Row.

--- 127: Number of black males on Death Row.

--- 9: Number of male Death Row inmates classified as “other.”

--- 1: Number of white females on Death Row.

--- 2: Number of black females on Death Row.

--- 80: Age of oldest Death Row inmate, Nelson Serrano, who was convicted of murdering four people in 1997 in Polk County. Next oldest is William Kelley, 76, who was convicted in a Highlands County case.

--- 27: Age of youngest Death Row inmate, Michael Bargo, who was convicted in a 2011 murder in Marion County. Next youngest is David Sparre, 27, who was convicted in a Duval County case.

--- 7: The number of life sentences Bobby Joe Long is serving for murders, along with the death sentence in the murder of Michelle Simms.

--- 150: The amount in dollars paid to the executioner, who is allowed to remain anonymous under state law.

Tags: 
death penalty
Florida prison system

Related Content

Florida's Supreme Court Reconsiders Death Penalty Sentencing System

By May 21, 2019

More than 100 inmates condemned to death could face a major upheaval, as a revamped Florida Supreme Court ponders whether to undo a 2016 ruling that allowed nearly half of the state’s Death Row prisoners to have their death sentences revisited.

Sessions Says No More ‘Business As Usual’ In Opioid Fight

By Mar 23, 2018
News Service of Florida

Two days after instructing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in drug-related cases, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to Tallahassee on Thursday to promote President Donald Trump’s plan to combat the deadly opioid epidemic.

President Trump Vows To 'Liberate' U.S. From Opioid Crisis

By Mar 19, 2018

President Trump outlined a wide-ranging plan to combat the opioid epidemic on Monday, including an ad campaign to discourage drug use, expand addiction treatment and pursue a get-tough approach to law enforcement.

"Whether you are a dealer or doctor or trafficker or a manufacturer, if you break the law and illegally peddle these deadly poisons, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will hold you accountable," Trump told an audience in Manchester, N.H.

"Failure is not an option," he added. "Addiction is not our future."