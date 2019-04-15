Number Of Hepatitis A Cases In Martin County Grows

Health officials say the number of cases of Hepatitis A in a Florida county is growing.

Health officials reported Friday that there have been 19 cases of Hepatitis A in Martin County, with three deaths related to complications from the virus.

The Florida Department of Health considers a community "high risk" when there are five or more confirmed cases.

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection. It spreads when someone ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by fecal matter of an infected person.

The health agency says statewide there have been 1,200 confirmed cases of Hepatitis A.

The virus can be prevented through vaccine, and the health agency in Martin County was offering free vaccinations to anyone uninsured or underinsured.

