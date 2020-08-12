Number Of Child Coronavirus Cases Rise As Schools Begin Reopening

By 1 hour ago
  • American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association
Originally published on August 12, 2020 7:24 am

A new report says the number of children who tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States increased by 40% in July.

The review of state-level data by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Hospital Association shows the increase was largely fueled by states in the South and West, including Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Montana and Alaska.

Nearly 25,000 children in Florida have tested positive for coronavirus - representing 5.5% of total cases in the state.

It comes as schools prepare to reopen for in-person classes. Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed for the reopening, saying children face few health risks from COVID-19.

RELATED: DeSantis Repeats Stance On School Reopenings During Riverview Education Roundtable

Dr. Mobeen Rathore, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Committee on Infectious Diseases, and Associate Chair of Department of Pediatrics at the University of Florida, says that number is likely even higher in actuality.

"Because a lot of children are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, the actually infected kids are probably much more in Florida than it has been reported,” Rathore said.

RELATED: At Least 97,000 Children Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Last 2 Weeks Of July

While child infection rates have increased, the data show that most children do not get critically ill with the disease. In Florida, the current hospitalization rate for children remains low, just over half a percent.

But Rathore said that doesn’t stop children from passing along the virus at  school and home.

“Unfortunately, that's going to also impact the teachers and the staff. You will also see school closings as you have already seen in Indiana and Mississippi and Georgia.  I think it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when."

Children will also take the virus home to family members, Rathore said, which will disproportionately impact latinx and black families living in multi-generational homes.

Data from the report had some limitations. Format, content, and metrics of reported COVID-19 data differed substantially by state, as did the definition of “child.” age ranges reported for children varied by state (0-14, 0-17, 0-18, 0-19, 0-20, and 0-24 years; Texas reported age distribution for only 8% of all cases and is excluded from some figures; Alabama reported children as ages 0-24 and is excluded from some figures.

Tags: 
schools
Coronavirus
COVID-19
education
Academy of Pediatrics
children's hospital association

Related Content

At Least 97,000 Children Tested Positive For Coronavirus In Last 2 Weeks Of July

By Aug 11, 2020

At least 97,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus during the last two weeks of July, according to a new review of state-level data by the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children's Hospital Association. The increase represents a 40% surge in the nation's cumulative total of child cases.

Superintendents Ask State To Address COVID-19 Testing Issues

By Ana Ceballos / News Service of Florida Aug 11, 2020
classroom scene with teacher at whiteboard
Taylor Wilcox

As Florida schools reopen this month, district superintendents are calling on state officials to address two major challenges: the need for rapid testing for COVID-19 and a statewide plan to handle students and staff members who test positive.

DeSantis Repeats Stance On School Reopenings During Riverview Education Roundtable

By Aug 10, 2020

Gov. Ron DeSantis held an education roundtable at a public charter high school in Riverview Monday.

There was some tension when members of the public asked questions, particularly about how Hillsborough County public schools will reopen.


Children Can Get Severe COVID-19, CDC Says — Especially Black And Hispanic Children

By Aug 8, 2020

While most children who catch the coronavirus have either no symptoms or mild ones, they are still at risk of developing "severe" symptoms requiring admission to an intensive care unit, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report released Friday.

Hispanic and Black children in particular were much more likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19, with Hispanic children about eight times as likely as white children to be hospitalized, while Black children were five times as likely.