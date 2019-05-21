Nuñez Defends DeSantis On Red Tide Legislation

State lawmakers passed several bills in the wake of last year's scourge of red tide attacking the coastlines and blue-green algae coming out of Lake Okeechobee. But some environmentalists say they didn't address the source of the problem - nutrients flowing into waterways.



Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez said "never in the history of Florida have we seen so much money set aside for the environment."

"Now, it's not just an issue of throwing money at the problem, right? You have to have good policies, too, and good people in place," she said. "And I think that is something that Gov. DeSantis has demonstrated his wholehearted committment, to not just funding, but also policy and making sure he has the right players in place."

Nuñez said DeSantis appointed all new members of the South Florida Water Management District, appointed a Chief Science Officer, and established a blue-green algae task force.



