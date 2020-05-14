No Positive COVID-19 Results Found During Widespread Testing Of Jacksonville’s Homeless

By 42 minutes ago
  • The testing took place at all the homeless service providers in Jacksonville.
    The testing took place at all the homeless service providers in Jacksonville.
    Sky Lebron / WJCT News
Originally published on May 13, 2020 6:03 pm

After conducting 679 tests at all of Jacksonville’s homeless service providers, Quest Diagnostics confirmed that no one tested positive for COVID-19. 

Jacksonville was just one of two U.S. cities to receive widespread COVID-19 testing for its homeless population. 

The testing came through a partnership with Community Solutions, a national nonprofit that focuses on homelessness. Quest Diagnostics chose the cities to conduct the testing, deciding on Jacksonville and Phoenix.

The Trinity Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Clara White Mission, Hubbard House, City Rescue Mission, both Sulzbacher locations and the two Urban Rest Stops all served as hubs for administering tests. 

Related: Local, State, And National Coronavirus Coverage

If a homeless person does at some test positive for coronavirus, Changing Homelessness will be able to help providers partner with local hotels to provide rooms where homeless people can go to self-isolate. The funding for the hotels is from the city’s Urban Rest Stop grant and United Way’s First Coast Relief Fund. 

The testing took place during the first week of May.

Sky Lebron can be reached at slebron@wjct.org, 904-358-6319 or on Twitter at @SkylerLebron.

Copyright 2020 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

In The Midst Of A Pandemic, Clearwater Prepares For Memorial Day Weekend

By 44 minutes ago

Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard says he’s expecting a busy Memorial Day weekend, as more people choose to vacation close to home.  Hibbard says hotels on Clearwater Beach are taking precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus.  

Florida COVID-19 Cases Exceed 42,000; Deaths Pass 1,800

By 47 minutes ago

Florida health officials report 42,402 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state; an increase of 479 since Tuesday.

Sixty-seven of those cases were found in people from the Tampa Bay area.

It's Time For Pro Sports To Restart In Florida, DeSantis Says

By 48 minutes ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis said it’s time for professional sports teams to play ball again in Florida.

DeSantis, who is still rolling out the first phase of the state’s economic recovery effort amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday he will lift restrictions so teams would be welcome to train and play games in empty stadiums in Florida.

Scott, Other Republicans Balk At Stimulus Funding

By & 27 minutes ago
Rick Scott
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

A growing number of Florida Republicans are clamoring for Congress to reject providing an additional round of stimulus funding that they say would go beyond helping state and local governments deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.