'No Place For Hate': Broward County Public Schools To Learn About Diversity, Inclusion

Broward County Public Schools students will get some extra lessons in combating hate and embracing diversity this year.

All 234 schools in the Broward district will participate in an educational program called “No Place for Hate” from the Anti-Defamation League, an international group that fights anti-Semitism.

Each school will form a “No Place For Hate” club, participate in a training and hold three school-wide discussions on diversity, bias and inclusion. Also, all members of the school community will sign a resolution promising to respect each other.

The school district is paying for the program with $100,000 in federal grant funds.

The strengthened educational focus on fighting hate comes as the Palm Beach County school district disciplined a principal for refusing to affirm that the Holocaust happened in an email with a parent. It also follows a national outcry over a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, by a suspected white nationalist.

