New VA Clinic In South Hillsborough County Part Of Larger Expansion

By 45 minutes ago
  • The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital's new outpatient clinic in southern Hillsborough County is up and running.
    The James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital's new outpatient clinic in southern Hillsborough County is up and running.
    Stephanie Colombini / WUSF Public Media
Originally published on May 27, 2019 5:57 pm

Veterans in southern Hillsborough County no longer have to travel to the James A. Haley Veterans' Hospital in Tampa every time they need to see a doctor.

The hospital’s new outpatient clinic in Riverview opened last week, as part of a broader expansion to make health care more accessible to veterans in the Tampa Bay area.

The 65,000 square foot clinic is designed to provide primary care to about 10,000 veterans in the Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Apollo Beach communities.

Dr. Brian Zilka, the Haley’s Associate Chief of Staff for Ambulatory Care, said he expects it will serve even more patients with specialties like radiology, mental health and physical therapy.

"Some people will just be using the specialty services in the building like the radiology, which is very unique,” he said.

“Having an MR (MRI) inside a remote clinic like this is very rare in the VA system, and so we know we'll get a lot of people from the Bradenton and Sarasota area coming just to use those resources, even our folks that live in the Brandon, Plant City, Lakeland area will be utilizing those things because it’s closer than the main facility.”

Operation Desert Storm veteran Reese Pichette was one of the first to have an appointment at the clinic. He said he's happy to no longer have to travel to Haley's main facility in Tampa or Bay Pines VA to receive care.

"It makes it a lot easier, especially for vets with disabilities and stuff, that they don't have to travel far and sit in traffic for an hour, they can come straight here because they live close by, like I live two miles down the road, so this is perfect," he said.

The clinic opened just weeks before a federal law goes into effect, allowing vets to seek private sector care if they can't get to a VA facility in a timely manner.

Dr. Zilka said the hospital's expansion will hopefully prevent patients from having to do that.

"Building these state of the art facilities, having the top-notch staff, having the patient experiences – we want the veterans to choose us," he said.

In an interview earlier this year, Veteran's Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie explained why the expansion is so important.

“Florida is number three in terms of total veterans population, it is the fastest growing state in the country for veterans,” he said.

 

The Haley VA is scheduled to break ground on a new outpatient facility in New Port Richey on June 6, and another in Zephyrhills the following day.

There are also plans to renovate existing clinics in Brooksville and Lakeland, and construction is underway on a new bed tower at the Tampa campus.  

Tags: 
James A. Haley Veterans Hospital
VA clinic
veterans

Related Content

VA Secretary Robert Wilkie Talks Expanding Access To Care

By Mar 29, 2019

The James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa is undergoing a $148 million dollar expansion to meet the growing demand for health care in Florida. 

WUSF's Stephanie Colombini recently spoke with Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie about the expansion and other ways the VA is trying to increase access to care.


Pasco Finds Location For New Veterans Clinic

By Oct 16, 2018

Pasco County will soon be home to a new 114,000-square-foot veteran’s outpatient clinic.

Clinic's Wellness Design Features Natural Light, Soundproofing And Security

By Oct 29, 2018

There are plenty of veterans needing help with their denied VA benefits claims and a good supply of law student volunteers to help them. But what is in short supply at the Stetson Veterans Law Institute and Advocacy Clinic is space.

A few years ago, the institute opened in a small home across the street from the Gulfport campus with three law students helping on cases. Now, there are 15 law students in the same cramped quarters.

The VA Hopes To Make It Easier For Veterans To Join Cancer Trials

By Sep 24, 2018

An agency pilot program aims to bypass regulations that can make it hard for veterans to get cutting-edge medical treatment.