New Study Shows Kids Over 10 Years Old Spread COVID-19 As Much As Adults Do

A new study from South Korea shows that children over the age of 10 can spread COVID-19 as well as adults can. It also shows that children under 10 spread the virus much less.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley talks to infectious disease expert Jeffrey Shaman, an environmental health sciences professor at Columbia University, about the study’s findings and what they might mean for plans to reopen schools.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

