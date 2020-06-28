Nearly 10,000 Coronavirus Cases In Florida Saturday, Marking New Daily Record High

Florida on Saturday reported yet another alarming surge in coronavirus cases, with a total of 9,585 new infections, marking a new daily record high for the state.

Twenty-four more people statewide died from COVID-19, bring the total death toll in Florida to 3,390 since the pandemic began, according to the Florida Department of Health.



The percentage of new positive coronavirus tests is now 12.82 percent, according to state figures. Johns Hopkins University says the seven-day average in Florida is slightly higher, at 14 percent.

In keeping with the state and nationwide trend toward younger people testing positive, the median age of Florida patients is 34.

Hillsborough and Pinellas each recorded several hundred more cases than on Friday, with 1,029 new cases in Hillsborough and 542 in Pinellas.

Daily case counts tripled in Manatee, Pasco and Polk County compared to Friday, with 257 more in Manatee, 292 in Pasco and 386 in Polk. Hernando County reported a fivefold increase in daily cases, with 45 new cases, compared to just nine a day earlier.

Nearly a third of all coronavirus infections statewide have come in the last week alone. Florida has reported 42,797 new coronavirus cases in the past week, 32 percent of the state’s total case count of 132,545.

On Friday, the state reported 8,942 cases, which was a record for Florida, before Saturday's figures climbed even higher.

Saturday's tally marks the fourth time this week the state has reported a new daily high in cases and the fourth day in a row that positive cases have exceeded the 5,000 mark.

