Murrow Awards Honors WUSF, Health News Florida Reporter

Daylina Miller, a multimedia reporter for WUSF Public Media and its Health News Florida project, was named the winner of a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in writing.



Miller’s story, ‘Safe Campus To Help Young Sex Trafficking Victims Heal’, told the story of a Tampa-area campus being built for girls who had become victims of human trafficking. In addition to writing the award-winning radio broadcast story, Miller also served as the photographer and videographer for the story.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. This year’s competition included 4,600 entries from radio and television newsrooms across the United States.

The regional award, which recognizes the best broadcast journalism in a region including Florida, Georgia and Puerto Rico, is now being considered for a national honor, to be named later this year.

Miller has been a reporter at WUSF and Health News Florida for four years.

