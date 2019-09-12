Moody Tries to Scuttle Recreational Marijuana Amendment

By 2 minutes ago
  • Flickr Creative Commons

Attorney General Ashley Moody wants the Florida Supreme Court to block a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana, saying the measure would be misleading to voters. 

The political committee Sensible Florida, Inc., has submitted 89,229 valid petition signatures to the state --- enough to trigger a review of the proposed ballot wording by the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court signs off on the wording and the committee submits 766,200 valid signatures by a February deadline, the amendment would go on the November 2020 ballot.

But Moody announced late Wednesday that she will challenge the proposal, at least in part because it is 10 pages long. The Supreme Court will review whether the ballot title and summary --- the parts of the proposal that voters would see at polling places --- are clear and meet other legal tests.

“There is no way 10 pages of the law can be summarized clearly in 75 words or less and would adequately convey to the voters what exactly they will be voting on,” Moody said in a prepared statement, referring to a word limit for summaries. “That is why I will ask the Florida Supreme Court to seriously consider the sheer length and ambiguous language chosen by the sponsor when reviewing the legality of this proposed initiative.”

As Sensible Florida, Inc., tries to put its measure on the ballot, another proposed constitutional amendment seeking to legalize recreational marijuana has emerged in recent weeks. That proposal is spearheaded by the political committee Make It Legal Florida, which received more than $1 million in August from two medical-marijuana firms.

Tags: 
Ashely Moody
recreational marijuana
Sensible Florida
Make It Legal Florida

Related Content

Amid Lab Testing Confusion, U.S. Attorney Wants To Prosecute Weed Cases In Lieu Of The State

By Aug 19, 2019

The U.S. Attorney for Florida’s Northern District says he’s willing to review and prosecute marijuana cases that the state attorney will not. The move comes after State Attorney Jack Campbell said last month he's pressing pause on prosecuting marijuana cases in light of a new hemp law.

Budding Support for Marijuana Legalization May Lead to Contentious Fight

By Denise RoyalDenise Royal Aug 12, 2019

Efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida got a big boost this week from Orlando attorney John Morgan. He's credited with helping to legalize medical marijuana by advocating for Amendment 2 in 2016. 

Morgan backs the inclusion of a question about the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state's 2020 ballot. The proposed initiative would require nearly 800,000 signatures of registered voters and a review by Florida's Supreme Court to make it to the voters. The proposed amendment would require 60 percent of  approval to become law.

It's Legal. In Canada, Recreational Marijuana Gets Green Light

By Oct 17, 2018

Starting Wednesday, the sale of recreational marijuana begins in Canada following a law passed over the summer.

The law says anyone in Canada over the age of 18 is allowed to possess marijuana, provided it's less than 30 grams — just over an ounce. Canadians can also grow up to four marijuana plants in their home and buy from a provincially regulated retailer.