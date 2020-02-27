A Miami man who flew to China worried he might have coronavirus. He may owe thousands.

By Ben Conarck 1 hour ago
  • On the left, Osmel Martinez Azcue takes a selfie of himself at Jackson Memorial Hospital while wearing a surgical mask. On the right, a photo of his passport stamped by Chinese authorities from a recent trip.
Originally published on February 24, 2020 1:50 pm

After returning to Miami last month from a work trip in China, Osmel Martinez Azcue found himself in a frightening position: he was developing flu-like symptoms, just as coronavirus was ravaging the country he had visited.

Under normal circumstances, Azcue said he would have gone to CVS for over-the-counter medicine and fought the flu on his own, but this time was different. As health officials stressed preparedness and vigilance for the respiratory illness, Azcue felt it was his responsibility to his family and his community to get tested for novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

He went to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he said he was placed in a closed-off room. Nurses in protective white suits sprayed some kind of disinfectant smoke under the door before entering, Azcue said. Then hospital staff members told him he’d need a CT scan to screen for coronavirus, but Azcue said he asked for a flu test first.

Coronavirus
hospital bill
Miami

