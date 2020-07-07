Miami-Dade Limits Restaurants, Closes Gyms As Virus Spikes

  • County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday.
Miami-Dade County is again closing its restaurants to indoor dining, gyms and other indoor venues just weeks after they reopened because a spike in coronavirus cases.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Monday the closures will take effect Wednesday.

Restaurants can still seat patrons outdoors, sell takeout and delivery.

Bars are already closed statewide, and restaurants were limited to 50% capacity indoors.

Like much of the state, Miami-Dade’s restaurants had reopened in mid-May, while gyms had reopened about a month ago. During that time, the daily rate for confirmed cases in the county has gone from about 300 a day to more than 2,000.

In a statement, Gimenez said he was issuing the order because the county was seeing an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19. He said, "We want to ensure that our hospitals continue to have the staffing necessary to save lives."

It follows emergency orders issued in Miami-Dade last week that imposed a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and which closed the beaches for the July 4 holiday weekend. Gimenez said beaches will reopen Tuesday and outdoor activities, such as summer camps, can go forward with capacity limits and safety precautions in place. 

Last week, Gimenez ordered the closures of casinos, movie theaters and strip clubs while mandating masks in most public spaces.

WLRN and NPR contributed to this report. 

