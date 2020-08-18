Miami-Dade COVID Numbers Improve, But Business Restrictions Will Remain

By Veronica Zaragovia / WLRN 1 hour ago

COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalizations and the positivity rate in Miami-Dade County are dropping. While that’s good news for Florida’s worst-hit county, officials say more work needs to be done.

The 14-day positivity rate in Miami-Dade was at a little more than 12 percent on Monday. The positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Carlos Gimenez

But Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says that’s not low enough.

“We need to get way under the 10 percent positivity benchmark based on the CDC and medical experts’ advice before we start to reopen more businesses. So everybody, do your part, we can move forward together,” he says.

Gimenez says he spoke with White House Coronavirus Task Force members last week. Drs. Deborah Birx and Tony Fauci advised him to keep business restrictions as they are, despite the improvements. That’s because they expect a second surge in COVID-19 

Tags: 
Miami-Dade
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Miami
South Florida

Related Content

Most Floridians Remain Concerned About COVID-19, USF Survey Shows

By 12 hours ago

A new survey shows that when it comes to COVID-19, a majority of Floridians believe the worst is not behind us.

According to the Emergency Preparedness Survey done by researchers at the University of South Florida School of Public Affairs, 55 percent of Floridians remain concerned about the coronavirus. A majority also support placing stricter limits on public gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For Second Straight Day, Florida Posts Lowest Daily Increase In COVID Cases Since June

By & 12 hours ago

Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health showed the lowest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases since June 22.

Still No Timeline On Reopening Of Florida Bars, Breweries

By 11 hours ago
Bartender pours beer
Fabio Alvies

A spokeswoman for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said Monday it’s still uncertain when bars and breweries can again serve alcohol for onsite consumption.

DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears has been meeting privately with brewers and bar owners over the past few weeks to discuss concerns about widespread shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corcoran: Use 'Surgical' Response To Coronavirus In Schools

By Ana Ceballos 11 hours ago
Richard Corcoran
The Florida Channel

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is urging local school officials to be “very surgical, not sweeping” when responding to coronavirus cases, which he acknowledged are likely to occur as classes resume this month.

“If you have a COVID-19 case or you have symptoms, don’t panic,” Corcoran told school superintendents in a conference call Thursday. “Communicate with everybody, and be open and transparent about it. We are going to have cases, and that’s OK.”