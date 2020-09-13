Miami-Dade, Broward Will Move Into Phase 2 On Monday

By 7 minutes ago
  • desantis speaks
    Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media in March 2020. On Friday in Miami, he announced that Florida's two largest counties will finally move into Phase 2 of reopening.
    flgov.com

Florida is moving closer to fully reopening from its coronavirus restrictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that Miami-Dade and Broward counties will move into Phase 2 of the economic recovery program on Monday.

They will be the last two counties in the state to advance to that stage.

This will allow those counties’ schools to resume on-campus teaching, although that will not happen immediately. “It has been a very difficult time for parents,” DeSantis said during a press conference at a Miami science museum.

The counties, Florida's two largest, will join the rest of the state by allowing more indoor entertainment centers to open at 50 percent capacity with mandatory masks.

Both counties said bars and nightclubs will not reopen immediately, even though the state said bars throughout the state can reopen Monday with restrictions.

Drinking In Florida Bars, Breweries Returns Monday

By & Sep 10, 2020
beer taps behind bar
News Service of Florida

Florida bars can open the taps again Monday.

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears announced Thursday he was rescinding an emergency order that prevented onsite consumption of alcohol at bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Palm Beach County Poised For Phase 2 Of Reopening

By Sep 8, 2020
Mayor Kerner speaking at news conference
Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County on Tuesday will become the 65th of the state’s 67 counties to reach Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second phase of economic reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Palm Beach County’s staggered reopening plan includes approval from the governor for up to a one-week delay, from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, in reopening public school campuses, an idea that must still go before the school board, county Mayor Dave Kerner said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

How Bars Are Fueling COVID-19 Outbreaks

By editor Aug 18, 2020

From the early days of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, states have wrestled with the best course of action for the nation's imperiled bars and nightclubs. Many of these businesses find their economic prospects tied to a virus that preys on their industry's lifeblood — social gatherings in tight quarters.