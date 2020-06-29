Miami-Dade Beaches, Most Parades Will Be Closed And Canceled For July 4 Weekend, Mayor Says

By Devoun Cetoute - Miami Herald 26 minutes ago
  • Lynne Sladky / AP Photo
Originally published on June 27, 2020 12:53 pm

Going to the beach and seeing parades for the Fourth of July won’t be an option in Miami-Dade County, as Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be signing an order to close all beaches and ban large gatherings during the holiday weekend.

On Friday night, Gimenez said in a statement that he will be signing an emergency order on Saturday that will close all Miami-Dade beaches starting July 3 and ending July 7.

The closure may be extended depending on whether conditions do not improve and people do not follow the “new normal” rules requiring the wearing of masks inside and outside if social distancing can’t be followed.

The consumption of alcohol at Florida bars was suspended Friday as Florida reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period.

Fort Lauderdale’s city commission met virtually on Wednesday to discuss ongoing social distancing measures.

One of the main topics was last weekend's closure of one lane in each direction on Las Olas Boulevard. Mayor Dean  Trantalis said pedestrians and businesses appreciated it, as it provided additional space to walk on and expanded restaurant seating.

The Chief Executive of Sarasota Memorial Hospital said Friday it’s “scary” how fast COVID-19 cases are rising, and that younger patients are increasingly among those hospitalized.

After seeing the number of COVID patients at the hospital dip to eight in May, and even a brief period when the intensive care unit had no COVID patients at all for a few days, CEO David Verinder said the outlook has worsened.