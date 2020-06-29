Miami-Dade Beaches, Most Parades Will Be Closed And Canceled For July 4 Weekend, Mayor Says

Going to the beach and seeing parades for the Fourth of July won’t be an option in Miami-Dade County, as Mayor Carlos Gimenez will be signing an order to close all beaches and ban large gatherings during the holiday weekend.



On Friday night, Gimenez said in a statement that he will be signing an emergency order on Saturday that will close all Miami-Dade beaches starting July 3 and ending July 7.

The closure may be extended depending on whether conditions do not improve and people do not follow the “new normal” rules requiring the wearing of masks inside and outside if social distancing can’t be followed.

Read more at our news partner, the Miami Herald.

