Memorial Healthcare Tells Florida Blue Customers To Look For New Insurer

By Ron Hurtibise 1 hour ago
  • Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood is one of six Memorial Healthcare hospitals relied upon by southwest Broward residents. After those hospitals were removed from Florida Blue's preferred provider network on Sept. 1.
    Susan Stocker / South Florida Sun Sentinel)
Originally published on September 15, 2020 7:18 am

Memorial Healthcare System is telling its patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance to find another insurer if they want to remain in southern Broward County’s largest hospital network.

Negotiations on a new contract that would have enabled patients insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, also known as Florida Blue, to continue using Memorial hospital facilities at in-network rates failed before the previous contract expired Aug. 31.

As of Sept. 1, patients with Florida Blue or any other Blue Cross Blue Shield plan are no longer eligible for in-network rates for services at Memorial’s six hospitals.

