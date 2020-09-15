Memorial Healthcare Tells Florida Blue Customers To Look For New Insurer

Memorial Healthcare System is telling its patients with Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance to find another insurer if they want to remain in southern Broward County’s largest hospital network.

Negotiations on a new contract that would have enabled patients insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, also known as Florida Blue, to continue using Memorial hospital facilities at in-network rates failed before the previous contract expired Aug. 31.

As of Sept. 1, patients with Florida Blue or any other Blue Cross Blue Shield plan are no longer eligible for in-network rates for services at Memorial’s six hospitals.

Read more from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

