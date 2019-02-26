Medical Marijuana ‘Reciprocity’ Proposed

By News Service of Florida 4 hours ago
Senate and House members have filed proposals that would allow patients to obtain medical marijuana in Florida if they are approved to use it in other states where they live. 

Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, filed such a “reciprocity” bill (SB 1328) on Friday, after Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, and Rep. David Silvers, D-Lake Clarke Shores, filed a similar measure (HB 557) last month.

Under both bills, medical-marijuana identification cards issued by other states to patients and caregivers would have the same authority as identification cards issued to Florida residents who are registered to receive medical cannabis.

The Senate bill also would require the Florida Department of Health to enter into a registry physician certifications about the types of marijuana and delivery devices recommended for the out-of-state residents.

