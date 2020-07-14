Medicaid Change Approved To Aid Hospital Capacity

By 29 minutes ago
  • iStock

In an attempt to increase hospital capacity, Medicaid officials have agreed to waive regulations that require hospitals to obtain prior authorization before transferring patients into long-term care facilities.

The Agency for Health Care Administration sent an alert Monday announcing that it was “waiving service authorization requirements” hospitals were required to obtain prior to transferring patients out of their facilities.

The change was made to “facilitate prompt hospital discharges and to ensure adequate inpatient hospital capacity in response to COVID-19,” according to the announcement.

The move came nearly a week after Dawn White, vice president of government and community relations for Baptist Health South Florida, asked  the state to consider changing the policy, saying doing so could expedite transfers from hospitals to long-term care facilities by at least two or three days.

It is not the first time that AHCA, which houses the Medicaid program, has agreed to waive prior-authorization requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 16, AHCA sent an announcement to Medicaid providers notifying them it was waiving prior-authorization requirements for all services, except pharmacy services, necessary to appropriately evaluate and treat Medicaid recipients diagnosed with COVID-19.

The agency reinstated prior-authorization requirements - with the exception of requirement in behavioral health services - effective June 19.

As the numbers of COVID-19 cases has surged in recent weeks, the numbers of people in hospitals also has increased.

Statewide, nearly 23 percent of hospital beds were available Monday morning. But bed capacity differs by county. In Flagler County, for example, just 5 percent of the beds at AdventHealth Palm Coast - or five beds - were unoccupied, according to state data. In Broward County, about 19 percent of hospital beds were available Monday morning, and in Miami-Dade County about 20 percent of beds were available.

But hospital staffing also has become an issue amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send 1,500 nurses to the state. As of Monday morning, FEMA had not approved the request. DeSantis, meanwhile, said he is sending 100 nurses under contract with the state to Miami-Dade County.

Tags: 
Medicaid
Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA)
AHCA
Coronavirus
COVID-19
nursing homes
long term care

Related Content

State Asked To Waive Medicaid Authorization Rules

By Jul 9, 2020
iStock

As the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increases, Florida hospitals are asking the state to waive rules that require managed-care organizations to authorize care before it can be delivered to Medicaid beneficiaries.

In a phone call with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ top health care regulators this week, Dawn White, vice president of government and community relations for Baptist Health South Florida, asked whether the state would consider waiving Medicaid prior-authorization rules as Florida sees thousands of new COVID-19 cases each day.

Former Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Administrator On Our Future With COVID-19

By editor Jul 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

DeSantis' Budget Vetoes A 'Big Hit' To Florida's Health Care System

By Christine Sexton/News Service of Florida Jun 30, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed scores of health care-related projects but also cut into what is known as the "base budget, which includes programs funded with recurring dollars.
WFSU

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed more than $140.5 million in health care spending from the state’s new budget Monday as he brought the spending plan in line with reduced revenues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Floridians Turn To Medicaid Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

By Christine Sexton / News Service of Florida Jun 22, 2020
Medicaid
Medicaid

The number of Floridians relying on the state’s health care safety-net program continues to push higher amid the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

More Funding Needed To Sustain Florida Medicaid Enrollment Surge, Advocate Says

By Jun 17, 2020

Unprecedented job loss due to the coronavirus means that more people across the country have enrolled in the nation's largest health care insurance safety net program.

Florida's Medicaid enrollment increased by nearly 5 percent in April and about 3 1/2 percent in May.