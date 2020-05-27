Mayors Castor, Kriseman Not Fans Of Republican Convention Moving To Florida

By 1 hour ago
  • Protestors march in downtown Tampa during the Republican National Convention Aug. 27, 2012. This year's RNC might be moved from Charlotte, NC - but Mayor Jane Castor does not want Tampa to host it.
    Protestors march in downtown Tampa during the Republican National Convention Aug. 27, 2012. This year's RNC might be moved from Charlotte, NC - but Mayor Jane Castor does not want Tampa to host it.
    Steve Newborn / WUSF Public Media
Originally published on May 27, 2020 6:18 am

The mayors of Tampa Bay's two largest cities are reacting to state Republican leaders floating the possibility that this summer's Republican National Convention could be coming to Florida.

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday about moving the convention out of Charlotte because North Carolina was not opening fast enough from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that Florida would welcome the RNC.

“Heck, I'm a Republican, it'd be good for us to have the DNC (Democratic National Convention) in terms of the economic impact when you talk about major events like that,” DeSantis said during an event in Miami where he named the two newest members of the state Supreme Court.

But St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman was not as enthusiastic during a Facebook Live briefing Tuesday.

“It’s really kind of amazing that that idea has even been floated out there by the (Trump) administration,” Kriseman said.

"Putting on an event of this size and scale takes months and months of preparation, so I don't see how realistically that could even happen, so I think it’s a non-issue.”

Kriseman said that he expects the convention will go on as planned in North Carolina. It’s scheduled to take place August 24-27.

The office of Kriseman's fellow Democrat, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, issued a similar statement Tuesday.

“Consideration of this would be irresponsible at this time,” spokeswoman Ashley Bauman said in an email to WUSF News.

Bauman went on to point out that when the city hosted the Republican National Convention in 2012 – when Castor was Chief of the Tampa Police – it took 18 months of preparation, 60 agencies working together, and had a price tag of $50 million.

She also said that Tampa would be in the middle of a potentially intense hurricane season in August, and is also preparing for Super Bowl LV in February 2021.

And Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, also a Democrat, told NPR a big in-person convention is hard to imagine at the moment.

"I don't know how you commit today to doing something in two months where you don't know what the situation is going to be," said Gelber. "You don't know whether or not you're gonna need to have proper social distancing with masks and all the other accouterments that we've been told we have to follow."

Tags: 
Republican National Convention
North Carolina
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Donald Trump
Gov Ron DeSantis
Jane Castor
Rick Kriseman

Related Content

In The Battle Against COVID-19, A Risk Of 'Vaccine Nationalism'

By 3 hours ago

The race to defeat the coronavirus can be viewed in two very distinct ways. One is based on international cooperation, with a vaccine treated as a "global public good." The other is competitive, a battle between nations that's being described as "vaccine nationalism."

Many are hoping for the former, but are seeing signs of the latter.

As Lockdown Orders Lift, Can Cities Prevent A Traffic Catastrophe?

By 1 hour ago

Over the last few months, cities have had to deal with tremendous challenges — fighting a pandemic, preserving essential services, protecting their own workers, coping with devastating budget cuts.

One thing local officials didn't have to worry about was traffic, as the pandemic emptied city streets.

But that's about to change.

DeSantis Lifts Restrictions On Youth Activities Across Florida

By May 26, 2020

Youth sports and summer camps will be free to continue operations, after a Friday morning announcement from Gov. DeSantis lifting all restrictions on the activities effective immediately. 

ER Visit For COVID-19 Symptoms Stuck Man With A $3,278 Bill

By Phil Galewitz 18 hours ago

From late March into April, Timothy Regan had severe coughing fits several times a day that often left him out of breath. He had a periodic low-grade fever too.

Wondering if he had COVID-19, Regan called a nurse hotline run by Denver Health, a large public health system in his city. A nurse listened to him describe his symptoms and told him to immediately go to the hospital system's urgent care facility.