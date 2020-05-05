Mayor Curry: City Schedules 40,000 Appointments For Aid In Less Than 24 Hours

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the mortgage, rent and utility relief program that will give $1,000 payment cards to 40,000 households scheduled all available appointments within 24 hours of opening the applications Friday.



The appointments for the money began Monday at the Ed Ball Building and Main Library in Jacksonville. If people are rejected and more openings for the relief become available, Curry said the city will reach out to people individually.

The mayor stressed how important it is to show up with a confirmation number when coming to the in-person appointment.

“Please do not show up on site without a confirmation number. You'll be turned away,” Curry said.

Other required documents include forms to verify an address and employment on February 29 (such as a pay stub or letter from an employer), and a valid ID.

Curry said more than 500 applicants have already received money from the program.

Jacksonville Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Stephanie Burch said there have been some people who have shown up to the appointment and either did not have a scheduled appointment, or have been disqualified on-site for not meeting the criteria.

“There have been people who have been coming in from outside of Duval County, who maybe entered in an address that maybe they lived at a long time ago in order to get into the system, but when we're checking the documentation on site, they are not able to to qualify for the criteria.”

Burch also said there have been a few administrative challenges surrounding people who have said their address has already been used because they live in an apartment complex.

Asked if he would consider expanding the relief program considering how quickly it filled up, Curry said the main concern is getting the $40 million out to those who are currently scheduled and reassessing the need once that pot of money runs out.

As people begin returning to work for Phase One of the statewide reopening plan, Curry said his work from home order is still in effect.



“If you can work from home, work from home,” Curry said. “Ask employers and employees to continue working together to find available work at home solutions.”

Curry said there is no timeline for when that order will be lifted. He also emphasized for those returning to a workplace, they need to maintain social distancing and continue frequent washing and sanitizing. “Wear a mask,” Curry said.

Duval County beaches have reopened from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Social distancing measures are still in effect, and activities including laying out a towel or bringing a cooler are still not allowed.

Other counties, including Nassau and Flagler, have lifted similar restrictions. Curry said he is in discussion with mayors of the beaches on lifting more restrictions.

“Cooperation from the public is crucial and it will allow for the continual gradual easing of restrictions,” Curry said.

The restrictions on hotels and lodging to only take reservations for people deemed essential personnel also ended Monday, meaning those establishments can now take any customers. Vacation rentals are still not allowed to rent at this time.

For businesses that haven’t opened up yet, including gyms and personal care services like barbershops and hair salons, Curry said his team is collaborating with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order to get those businesses “open as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”

As new COVID-19 testing sites are opening across Duval County, Curry said the positivity rate has dipped to 3.9%.

Sky Lebron can be reached at slebron@wjct.org, 904-358-6319 or on Twitter at @SkylerLebron.

