Marion County Jail Nurse Dies From COVID-19

By Joe Byrnes / WMFE 49 minutes ago

A nurse who worked for more than 12 years at the Marion County Jail has died from COVID-19.

Charles “Dan” Manrique, 71, died on Saturday. He was the night charge nurse at the jail.

Charles "Dan" Manrique
Credit Heart of Florida

Health care administrator Maria Torres said Manrique was experienced, dedicated and dependable.  

He had worked there since 2007 and joined Heart of Florida Health Center in April when the nonprofit took over medical services.

Torres said his co-workers are grieving and trying to compartmentalize their grief.

“It’s trying to tough it up right now,” she said. “I think it’s an attribute to any health care worker right now working at the front line.

Torres said Manrique’s family wants him to be remembered for more than COVID-19.

“Yeah, it was a tragic event due to COVID. But they want him to be remembered as the nurse that, even despite COVID, kept on providing services to the inmate population,” she said.

In a news release, Heart of Florida Health Center CEO Jamie Ulmer said: “Dan will be remembered as a HFHC HERO. He paid the ultimate sacrifice of taking care of others above all else.”

Torres said the jail had an outbreak and, at one point, had 237 positive tests, but with the precautions they have taken, that’s down to 22 active cases.

Tags: 
prisons
jail
nurses
health care workers
health workers
Marion County

Related Content

Prison Workers In Fear Over Virus, Police Benevolent Association Exec Says

By Joe Byrnes / WMFE 14 hours ago
Florida Police Benevolent Association

In Florida prisons, more than 12,000 inmates and 2,000 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. At least 59 inmates and two staff members have died.

Jimmy Baiardi, Corrections director with the Florida Police Benevolent Association, says that state prisons have become a difficult workplace for corrections officers.

COVID-Positive JSO Employees Can Return To Work, Under Updated Policy

By 15 hours ago

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is allowing jail employees who continue to test positive for coronavirus to return to work after a set time, under a new policy based on updated federal guidelines for health care professionals. 

'We're Risking Our Lives': Front-Line Federal Workers Sue For Hazard Pay

By Aug 7, 2020

For the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, correctional officer Kareen "Troy" Troitino says things were "pretty relaxed" at FCI Miami. There were no cases of COVID-19 at the low-security federal prison, which currently houses some 1,000 inmates.

That all changed, he says, early last month. "And then on the week of the Fourth of July, we had one case, and then it just spread in one week. I mean, tremendously. It's like wildfire. And you don't even see the fire because you don't know who has it until it's too late."

As COVID-19 Spreads In Prisons, Lockdowns Spark Fear Of More Solitary Confinement

By Jun 16, 2020

Prisons across the country have placed prisoners on lockdown — they're kept in their cells mostly around-the-clock — as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Now prison reformers are worried that the response has increased the use of a practice they've long fought: solitary confinement.