Marijuana-Infused Edibles Available For Patients

By & Tom Urban - News Service of Florida 40 minutes ago
  • Trulieve was the first of the state’s medical marijuana operators to sell the edible products.
    Trulieve was the first of the state’s medical marijuana operators to sell the edible products.
    Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Just one week after health officials signed off on guidelines for edible pot products, Florida’s largest medical marijuana operator on Wednesday began selling THC-infused candies in Tallahassee.

The edible products are appearing on shelves nearly four years after Floridians approved a 2016 constitutional amendment that legalized medical marijuana for a broad swath of patients and nearly three years after state legislators passed a law carrying out the amendment.

Quincy-based Trulieve Cannabis Corp., whose owners built a 10,000-square-foot commercial-grade kitchen facility in anticipation of the guidelines, was the first of the state’s medical marijuana operators to sell the edible products.

Arnold Lawson, a retired paramedic from Tallahassee, bought a package of 10 blueberry TruGels candies for $25 on Wednesday. While Trulieve sold gel caps Wednesday, officials said they will soon add brownies and cookies to the lineup.

“As a paramedic, my back started giving me problems years ago; surgery after surgery, pill after pill. I took Percocet, 60 milligrams a day, for 12 years. Now I take zero,” Lawson told reporters as he made his purchase.

The availability of edibles in Florida comes as the number of eligible medical marijuana patients nears 400,000, according to the state Department of Health.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers predicted that the consumable products are likely to expand the number of patients.

“We think that folks who could benefit from medical cannabis have simply been waiting on the sidelines, because they haven’t seen a product or a product format that they are interested in. So, we do believe this will add to the explosive growth we have already seen in Florida among medical patients,” she told reporters Wednesday.

The Department of Health last week issued an emergency rule establishing guidelines for edible products, largely carrying out restrictions included in the 2017 state law. The rule is designed to discourage children from consuming marijuana-laced products that include the euphoria-inducing compound tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

The regulations require edible products to be in geometric shapes, bans “icing, sprinkles, or other toppings of any kind” and said the products cannot “bear a reasonable resemblance to commercially available candy.”

The rule dictates that “edibles shall be produced in a manner to minimize color intensity and other color and visual characteristics attractive to children.”

Last year, Trulieve, which is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange, was the first company in the state to start selling smokable marijuana.

Trulieve’s first whole-flower sales in March 2019 came days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure that repealed the state’s ban on smokable medical marijuana. The Republican governor urged legislators to do away with the ban, making the repeal one of his first priorities after taking office in January 2019.

About 50 to 60 percent of medical marijuana sales are smokable products, according to industry experts.

But smoking doesn’t work for everyone, Rivers acknowledged Wednesday.

“Our average customer age in the state of Florida is 50 years old. Many of our patients aren’t interested in inhalation products or something that they need to smoke. This (edibles) gives a great alternative to taking another pill,” she said.

The Trulieve CEO said there has been “pent up demand” among patients for edible products.

“We hear from our existing patients, literally on a daily basis, ‘When are edibles coming, when are edibles coming?’ So, we know that on our existing patient base, there is certainly interest and excitement around this product line,” she said.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
marijuana

Related Content

Edible Medical Marijuana Products Get Go-Ahead From State

By Aug 28, 2020
marijuana kitchen
Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Animal crackers and gummy bears are off the table, but Florida medical marijuana operators finally will be allowed to manufacture and sell THC-infused cookies, cakes and candies, after state health officials released a rule outlining edible marijuana products.

The emergency rule, posted on the state Department of Health website Wednesday and distributed to industry insiders the same day, requires edible products to be in geometric shapes, bans “icing, sprinkles, or other toppings of any kind” and said the products cannot “bear a reasonable resemblance to commercially available candy.”

State Defends Constitutionality Of Medical Marijuana Law

By May 29, 2020
Samples of medical marijuana shown on display
Wikimedia Commons

As the state Supreme Court ponders a high-stakes challenge to a 2017 medical marijuana law, attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration have filed an additional brief disputing that the measure is an unconstitutional “special” law.

Poll: Majority of Floridians Favor Legalizing Marijuana

By Dec 30, 2019

A series of polls from the St. Leo University Polling Institute shows Floridians deeply divided on some of the major issues that the state will face in the upcoming year. There isn't as much as a gap when it comes to legalizing marijuana.

Institute Director Frank Orlando says nearly 60% of those polled support limited legalization. That would be just enough to pass - if it gets on the ballot. About 31% oppose the measure.

He says there's a significant percentage of younger people who are in favor of legalization.