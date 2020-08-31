Manatee County Principal Placed On Leave For Violating COVID-19 Policy

By Cathy Carter 59 minutes ago
  • District policy states employees should not to come into work if they are waiting test results.
    Cathy Carter
Originally published on August 31, 2020 6:38 am

According to the Sarasota Herald Tribune, Principal Paul Hockenbury was tested for the coronavirus on Aug. 12. While he awaited test results, he continued going to work.

Students were not yet in school, but teachers and staff were on site for training.

Hockenbury notified the school community of his positive test result on August 16 in an internal school newsletter update, obtained by the Herald-Tribune.

Kinnan school staff were then notified of a confirmed case on campus. Exposed employees were sent home to isolate for 14 days.

Manatee County School District spokesman Mike Barber confirmed the principal's suspension in an email to WUSF, but declined to comment any further.

