Manatee County Passes Face Mask Ordinance

By 56 minutes ago
  • iStock
Originally published on July 28, 2020 6:23 am

Manatee County Commissioners have passed a resolution requiring the wearing of face masks.

The vote was not unanimous and came after 5 hours of public discussion on Monday.

The mandate includes all indoor spaces in Manatee County.

RELATED: Here's Where You Must Wear A Mask In Greater Tampa Bay Region

In June, the board declined to mandate masks despite recommendations from county health experts. The commission then went on a month-long summer recess.

Since then, the Manatee County cities of Anna Maria Island and Holmes Beach passed their own mandates.

As of Monday, 7,896 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County, and 156 people have died.

Tags: 
masks
Manatee County
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Florida's Daily Positive Coronavirus Tests Dip Below 9,000 For The First Time In Almost Three Weeks

By 1 hour ago

The daily number of people testing positive for the coronavirus dipped below 9,000 for the first time in 18 days Monday, according to state health officials.

Does How We Talk About Masks Depend On Who's Listening?

By Jul 27, 2020

"It's not OK to take off your mask in front of me, thank you very much," declared Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez, in a tone that indicated he had no patience for anyone who might still be waffling on this widely recommended* and not-very-difficult approach to surviving the pandemic. "You might have the virus. As a matter of fact, might have it." 

Poll: Most Floridians Want Statewide Mask Mandate

By Rick Mayer Jul 24, 2020
WUSF

A majority of Florida voters want the state to require facial coverings in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

Clear Face Masks Help Hear-Impaired Communicate During Pandemic

By Danielle Prieur / WMFE Jul 21, 2020
see through face masks
Heidi Denney / Facebook

As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, businesses are responding by requiring face masks, creating a problem for hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading to communicate.

Volunteers with the Lions Club District 35-O have come up with a solution: they’re making see-through face masks.