Manatee County Passes Face Mask Ordinance

Manatee County Commissioners have passed a resolution requiring the wearing of face masks.



The vote was not unanimous and came after 5 hours of public discussion on Monday.

The mandate includes all indoor spaces in Manatee County.

In June, the board declined to mandate masks despite recommendations from county health experts. The commission then went on a month-long summer recess.

Since then, the Manatee County cities of Anna Maria Island and Holmes Beach passed their own mandates.

As of Monday, 7,896 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County, and 156 people have died.

