Manatee County To Offer Details On How To Apply For CARES Act Funding

By 1 hour ago
  • Manatee County will distribute up to $70 million in CARES Act funding for costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Cathy Carter
Originally published on July 8, 2020 6:27 am

Manatee County Commissioners in June approved a plan to provide millions of dollars in federal money for businesses and organizations hit hardest by the coronavirus. 

The first phase of funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security -- or CARES Act --  is arriving through the State of Florida.

Manatee County officials will host two virtual information sessions on how to apply for CARES Act relief.

Both meetings will be held at 9 a.m. via Zoom video conferencing. 

The first meeting on Thursday is for small business owners who experienced financial losses due to  COVID-19.

The second meeting on Friday will provide guidance for nonprofits, hospitals, medical, mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation providers.

The funds can be used for one-time expenses incurred between March 1 and December 30, 2020.

Eligible expenses for small businesses include sanitation, personal protective equipment, improved signage and marketing, outdoor seating and renovations to comply with social distancing, inventory, supplies, equipment and software.

For nonprofits and health care providers, eligible expenses include expanded COVID-19 testing, antibody testing, contact tracing, sanitation training and personal protective equipment.

Officials say there will be a third virtual meeting later this month for individuals who want to apply for Manatee CARES Act funding. That date has yet to be scheduled.

